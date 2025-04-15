Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi one step closer to sainthood as Pope recognises his ‘heroic virtue’

ICONIC Catalan architect Antoni Gaudi – the man behind Barcelona’s Sagrada Família cathedral – has moved a step closer to sainthood after Pope Francis officially recognised his ‘heroic virtue’.

Known around the world as ‘God’s architect’, his deeply spiritual life and extraordinary vision have long made him a unique figure not only in the world of architecture but also in Catholic circles.

While still recovering from a recent respiratory illness, Pope Francis received Italian Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, head of the Vatican department in charge of sainthood causes, and signed a series of decrees – one of which confirmed Gaudí’s progression toward beatification.

Although he was a layman, the Holy See made an exception and allowed Gaudí to be buried inside the crypt of the Sagrada Família – the basilica that has become both a global icon and the symbol of his life’s work.

In the Catholic Church, the path to becoming a saint involves several stages: first being declared a ‘Servant of God’, then ‘Venerable’, followed by ‘Blessed’, and finally canonisation as a saint.

To advance to the next stage – beatification – the Vatican requires a confirmed miracle attributed to his intercession. A second miracle would then be needed for full canonisation.

One such possible miracle is currently under investigation: the case of a woman from Reus who claims to have regained her sight through devotion to Gaudí. Her story, along with testimonies from those who knew the architect personally, forms part of an ongoing inquiry.

Born in 1852 and killed in a tragic tram accident in 1926, Gaudí was known for his deep religious devotion, his love of nature, and his bold departure from conventional design. His work on the Sagrada Família – still under construction – has become one of the most famous and visited religious buildings in the world.

The basilica is expected to be completed in 2026 to coincide with the centenary of Gaudí’s death. Once finished, it will be the tallest cathedral in the world, crowned with its final spires reaching skyward – just as Gaudí intended.

The campaign for Gaudí’s sainthood began in earnest in 1992 with the formation of the Association for the Beatification of Antoni Gaudí. The group has long argued that the architect’s faith was the guiding force behind his creativity, calling him “a brilliant observer of nature, a witness of faith, and a universal figure of modern architecture”.

Back in 2010, during his visit to Spain, Pope Benedict XVI consecrated the Sagrada Família and paid tribute to Gaudí, calling him ‘a consistent Christian who united beauty with faith, and temporal life with the eternal’.

With his sainthood now within sight, Gaudí’s legacy continues to bridge the worlds of art, architecture and spirituality – and to inspire millions every year who walk beneath his soaring towers.

