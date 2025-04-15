The drought in Spain’s Costa del Sol is officially declared over: The rest of Malaga is expected to follow

THE Costa del Sol’s long-standing drought has officially come to an end, with reservoir levels now comfortably above emergency thresholds and water restrictions being lifted.

The region is currently operating under normal conditions, as confirmed by the latest meeting of Andalucia’s Drought Committee, which has restored the standard water allowance to 250 litres per person per day.

At the heart of the recovery is La Concepcion reservoir, which is now at 96% capacity, holding over 55 cubic hectometres of water.

The dam, located between Marbella and Istan, would have filled even further were it not for controlled releases carried out in early March to comply with safety regulations.

Elsewhere in Malaga province, water levels are also surging.

Combined, the four key reservoirs serving the city and its inland areas – Guadalhorce, Guadalteba, Conde de Guadalhorce, and Casasola – are now storing 218 cubic hectometres, comfortably exceeding the 205 hm3 threshold needed to downgrade the region from ‘moderate drought’ to ‘normal’.

The province has benefitted from an unusually wet winter and early spring, with intense Atlantic storms and danas (isolated high-impact weather events) delivering rainfall at levels not seen in years.

In some reservoirs, such as Conde de Guadalhorce, rainfall has been five times higher than last year.

While the outlook is bright across much of the province, officials are still urging caution in La Axarquia, where the situation – though improving – remains delicate.

The La Viñuela reservoir, which serves the region, has climbed from ‘extreme’ to ‘serious’ drought status and is now close to the threshold for ‘moderate’ drought, storing just over 80 hm3.

Still, water authorities are unlikely to upgrade its status until more consistent rainfall and reserves are confirmed.