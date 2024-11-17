A GERMAN cathedral is on the verge of losing its title as the world’s tallest church to Barcelona’s La Sagrada Familia.

Antoni Gaudi’s as yet unfinished work is on track to surpass Ulmer Munster in Germany, which has held the record since May 31 1890.

La sagrada Familia’s ‘Tower of Jesus Christ’ is set to be finished in 2025 as one of the final phases before completion of the cathedral.

At an anticipated height of 172 metres, it will exceed Ulmer Munster’s 161.5 metre Gothic spire by just nine-and-a-half metres once the final tower is crowned with a 17 metre cross – ironically made by a German company.

The final competition of the basilica in 2026 will coincide with the centennial of Gaudi’s death, marking the realisation of his lifelong dream.

Gaudi famously remarked: “My client is not in a hurry,” reflecting his belief that the project’s grandeur warranted the time it took.

Meanwhile, the leadership at Ulmer Munster remains unfazed by the impending loss of its record.

Dean Torsten Krannich noted that while the church’s height has been a point of pride, its spiritual significance is what truly matters. “The church lifts my heart up to God,” he emphasised, highlighting its importance extends far beyond its towering spire.

As La Sagrada Familia prepares to claim its title, this transition is not merely about height, but rather a contrast of styles and histories.

Ulmer Munster, with its Gothic architecture, represents a period marked by soaring cathedrals and religious fortresses.

Its construction was interrupted by the Protestant Reformation and only resumed in the 19th century, symbolising a city that rebuilt itself amid political and economic challenges.

In contrast, La Sagrada Familia embodies a different era – a fusion of modernism, natural beauty, and faith.

Gaudí’s brilliance is evident not only in the height of the structure but also in its organic curves and intricate details inspired by nature.

Though Ulmer Munster may soon become the second-tallest church, Ulm boasts a rich cultural heritage.

Albert Einstein, born there in 1879, remains a key figure in the city’s identity. Visitors can admire a stained glass window in the church that features Einstein, and the city takes pride in its connection to one of history’s greatest minds.