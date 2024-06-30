Property hunting in northern Spain? Don’t miss these five historic estates in Galicia – including a palace, an entire village and a vineyard

THE green valleys, mountains and rugged coastline of Galicia are renowned for their tranquil beauty.

The region is becoming more and more popular as people start to turn away from the busy and scorching costas of southern Spain and search for a cooler, less frenetic alternative.

Galicia is steeped in history and a host of ancient buildings are for sale.

Indeed, your money goes a long way when it comes to purchasing a piece of history, especially compared to the coastal hotspots. Here we pick five special properties, some ready to move into, others needing a little TLC.

Ancient manor house, Cardeixa, Pontevedra

€230,000

FOR those looking for a project, this 16th century Pazo (traditional Galician manor house) could be right up your street.

It needs a complete renovation, although the walls are structurally sound.

Its remarkable features include an enormous granite lareira (traditional fireplace) that covers a significant part of the property, and the balcony supported by three granite columns.

It also boasts a unique rectangular dovecote. Some stone elements, such as doors, appear to be from a much earlier period, possibly from the 12th century.

The Land covers an area of 3752m2, and the surface area of the Pazo is 400m2.

Entire village, Puebla del Brollon, Lugo

€1,510,000

WHY buy a house when you could own the whole village?

It has 15 buildings, including a bar-restaurant on 40 hectares and is operating as a holiday accommodation business, with all the cottages restored and fully fitted.

In spite of being at a high altitude (nearly 11,00 metres), the climate is good due to the fact that it faces south and to the north it is protected by a large mountain, which gives it a mild microclimate.

Vines and history, Monforte, Lugo

€1,100,000

This ancient Pazo actually offers history you can taste!

The estate boasts a rich history dating back to 1376. Once home to nobles and dukes, the Pazo is surrounded by a protective stone wall and encompasses 22 hectares of land, including a productive vineyard and fruit orchardswhich have been producing wine and fruits for many generations.

The 900-square-metre main residence, currently undergoing restoration, features 10 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a fully restored chapel. In fact, all you need to recreate Medieval life!

Located just 10 kilometres from Monforte, 27 kilometers from Ourense, and 85 kilometers from Lugo, the Pazo offers stunning views and easy access to the Jacobean Route of the Camino de Santiago.

Home of the great and good, Pontevedra

€3,250,000

IF city life appeals to you but you would love a bit of rural tranquility at the same time, then this 17th century palace is just what you are looking for..

Not only is it Pontevedra itself, but it sits on a massive plot of 14,862 sqm including its own private park right in the heart of the historic city.

As you pass through the grand stone portal adorned with family crests and flanked by majestic lions, a path lined with magnolias leads you to the Pazo de La Parda

This is where the Council of Ministers of King Alfonso XIII convened,

Deeply rooted in Galician heritage, this estate has long been home to families with immense The grand granite main building boasts two floors and a crenellated tower. Inside there are 12 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a dining room, a living room, a salon with a gallery or solana, a study, a library, a large office, and a beautiful kitchen.

Defensive position, near Ourense

€580,000

IF you are worried about burglars, then how about buying a 16th century fortified farmhouse?

This grand Pazo boasts its own defensive tower complete with battlements, from which you can rain arrows down on any potential home invaders just as in days gone by… although the police may not be too sympathetic.

It has three bedrooms, two living rooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen ready to move into, with spacious areas on the ground floor available for conversion, and it sits on 5,800 sqm of grounds.

All properties available at, and pictures courtesy of, https://www.grupocountryhomes.com/