23 Jan, 2025
23 Jan, 2025 @ 12:00
Abandoned narco-sub breaks into two as fishing boat tries to tow it to port in Spain

THE Guardia Civil says a suspected narco-submarine capable of smuggling drugs broke in two as a fishing boat was towing it to a port in north-western Spain.

The Maria Cristina trawler spotted the semi-submerged vessel on Wednesday morning at the entrance to the Camarinas-Muxia estuary in the Galicia region.

It then proceeded to tow it to the port of Camarinas after notifying authorities.

GUARDIA HEAD TO SUNK SUB(Guardia Civil image)

A Guardia Civil statement said: “During the operation the presumed narco-submarine broke into two sections: the bow, which remains afloat, and the stern, which sank due to its greater weight.”

Guardia divers were searching for the sunken parts of the vessel for analysis.

It was not immediately clear if there were any drugs inside it.

Six years ago, authorities seized a semi-submersible vessel carrying more than 3,000 kilos of cocaine off the coast of Galicia suspected to have come from south America.

The Galicia region is an attractive spot for drug smugglers due to its coves on the rugged coastline.

