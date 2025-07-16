Bouncer arrested for stabbing man to death outside nightclub in Spain

A SALAMANCA nightclub bouncer has been arrested by the Policia Nacional after a man was fatally stabbed in the chest on Wednesday.

The incident happened at around 4am in the nightlife area close to Plaza Mayor in the north-western city.

The 42-year-old Senegalese victim was knifed outside a club on Calle de Los Bordadores.

CALLE DE LOS BORDADORES AREA

He died in hospital shortly afterwards, while the 47-year-old alleged assailant, a Brazilian national, was detained.

Police sources told the El Pais newspaper that the victim turned up at the club, after being turned away from other establishments and that everything happened ‘very quickly’.

The bouncer barred him admission leading to an argument and struggle where the doorman produced a knife and committed the stabbing.

Security cameras captured the incident and the bouncer ran off, leaving the victim lying in the street.

A woman tried to help him before paramedics arrived.

The knife was found in a rubbish bin close to Plaza Mayor and witness confirmed seeing the bouncer run away.

El Pais reported that the police sources as saying that the deceased man was known in city nightclubs and was described as ‘not mentally balanced’.

They added they were surprised that he was barred entry and that they were not aware of any previous violent incidents involving the bouncer.

A judicial source was quoted as saying that the deceased man had been involved in complaints of aggression by nightclub doormen and that he was usually kicked out or beaten after entering a club.

