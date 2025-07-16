16 Jul, 2025
16 Jul, 2025 @ 11:19
British man dies in hospital after seven-metre fall at Ibiza supermarket car park

A BRITISH man has died in an Ibiza hospital after falling seven metres from a supermarket parking lot.

The incident happened at around 8.15pm on Monday in the parking area of the Mercadona store on Calle Johann Sebastian Bach in Sant Antoni.

As previously reported by the Olive Press, The Brit sustained very serious multiple injuries including a skull fracture.

GOOGLE MAPS IMAGE OF PARKING LOT ENTRANCE

Two ambulances attended the scene and he was taken to the ICU of the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic in Ibiza.

The facility said in a statement: “Unfortunately, and despite the efforts of all the medical staff, the patient died due to the severity of his injuries.”

No further details have been released about Sunday’s incident but the Guardia Civil are carrying out an investigation.

It’s not been revealed whether the deceased British national was a tourist or was with anybody else when he fell.

