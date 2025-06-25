WATCH: Locals outraged as boozy Brits brawl in chaotic summer for Spain’s Ibiza

NEW videos keep emerging of tourists behaving badly in Ibiza this summer.

Two new incidents captured on camera show holidaymakers trading punches both at a harbour pier and at a poolside resort.

The unwelcome scenes come as local authorities continue to grapple with anti-social behaviour from tourists to the Balearic island, with officials having previously considered banning repeat offenders from returning.

In one incident filmed at a pier near an Ibiza harbour, several young men were seen throwing punches and grappling with each other in broad daylight.

One man topples into the port waters, while another woman – unclear if she was an innocent bystander – soon follows suit.

Other people quickly rush over to offer their hands and pull her back onto the wharf.

The brawl, which lasted around 20 seconds, saw one shirtless individual apparently starting the fight by pushing and swinging at another man who attempted to defend himself.

Other tourists quickly join in the melee, with some trying to break up the fight whilst others appear to join in.

The chaos unfolded dangerously close to moored boats, with several more people nearly tumbling into the water during the scuffle as shocked bystanders filmed the violent scenes.

A second video showed an equally appalling incident at a crowded poolside resort area.

Men in swimming trunks launched stools at another group of men, toppling them into the water.

They then proceeded to chuck more stools on the men as they trod water in the pool as the melee saw drinks were spilled and sunbeds overturned in the mayhem.

Security staff and other tourists attempted to intervene in the chaotic scene punctuated by shouting and flailing arms.

A woman was seen backing away as the fight intensified, whilst other holidaymakers looked on in shock or began recording the violence on their mobile phones.

The incidents have sparked fresh outrage amongst locals who have long complained about the behaviour of some tourists visiting the island.

Ibiza has been battling issues with overtourism and anti-social conduct for years, with authorities implementing stricter regulations to combat problematic visitor behaviour.

Local officials have implemented increasingly strict measures to combat anti-social behaviour, including fines of up to €3,000 for breaking alcohol bans and potentially reporting serious offenders to their country’s embassy.

It comes after a British passenger flying from London to Ibiza was arrested on arrival for his outrageous antics on the flight after ‘downing a bottle of vodka in 10 seconds.’

Previously, a Spanish tourist to London flying the same route wrote of her horror at flying with ‘English animals’ who were ‘drinking, shouting and fighting all flight.’

The archipelago, which includes Mallorca and Ibiza, has been actively evaluating its tourism policies in response to growing concerns from residents.

Local people have consistently fumed about young holidaymakers in Ibiza, with many using their trip to drink excessively, take drugs and get into fights while on the island.

The latest incidents add to a growing list of problems that have strained relations between local communities and certain sections of the British tourist population.

With the summer season only in June, authorities will be hoping these latest examples of violent behaviour remain isolated incidents rather than a sign of broader problems to come.

