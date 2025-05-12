12 May, 2025
12 May, 2025 @ 14:14
Brit, 18, in critical condition after ‘falling from balcony’ in Ibiza

by
CALLE SOLEDAT, SANT ANTONI

AN 18-year-old British man is in a critical condition after falling from a third floor balcony in Ibiza.

Emergency services were called at 9.47pm on Sunday in connection with the incident on Calle Soledat in Sant Antoni.

An ambulance crew treated the unconscious teenager who had sustained very serious injuries.

BRIT TRANSFERRED TO SON ESPASES HOSPITAL, MALLORCA

After stabilising him, the man was taken to Can Misses Hospital and admitted just before midnight..

Such was the seriousness of his condition, he was transferred by helicopter to Mallorca’s Son Espases Hospital.

The latest bulletin confirmed his state as ‘very critical’.

It’s not been disclosed whether he was on holiday with his family or with a group of friends.

The Guardia Civil are conducting an inquiry into what led to the fall.

On April 29, an Italian tourist, 19, was the first Ibiza fatality this year to be caused by a balcony fall- also at Sant Antoni.

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

