WATCH: Four people injured after Storm Samuel hits Spain – including gale-force 160km/h winds and record 13-metre-tall waves 

FOUR people in Catalunya suffered slight injuries on Sunday due to the effects of Storm Samuel.

Winds and rough seas kept parts of Catalunya and the Balearic Islands on red alert.

The strongest gusts were north of Barcelona and in Girona province with up to 160 km/h recorded.

Violento temporal provocado por la #BorrascaSamuel en #Menorca



? La boya de Maó ha registrado hasta 11.9 metros de altura máxima de oleaje

? 137 km/h en el far de Cavalleria



Video de Cristina, compartido a través de @ibmeteo pic.twitter.com/msnR3jT6Hc — Duncan Wingen (@DuncanWingen) March 15, 2026

Emergency alerts were sent to mobile phones in some Pyrenean regions on Saturday afternoon.

In the Balearic Islands, the bad weather caused 49 incidents up to 7pm on Sunday, with most of them in Menorca.

Puertos del Estado in Mahon reported a maximum wave of 12.97 meters at 2pm.

In Girona’s Salt, a woman was injured when part of her house ceiling fall on her head and she was taken to the Josep Trueta Hospital.

In La Jonquera, a man was struck on a road after a tree branch was ripped off by a strong gust, while another man suffered an injury in Garrigas.

A woman in the street needed medical attention in Sant Feliu de Guixois after a falling branch hit her.

Continuem treballant en serveis simultanis relacionats amb el fort vent.



Des de les 15h, i fins a les 18h, hem rebut 141 nous avisos derivats del fort vent.



Per Regions d'Emergències:



?Centre 6

?Girona 123

?Lleida 5

?Metrop.Nord 3

?Tarragona 3

?T.Ebre 1



?L'Escala pic.twitter.com/WV7xIJCnlW — Bombers (@bomberscat) March 15, 2026

Around 10,000 homes were also left without power across various towns in Girona and central Catalunya.

Civil Protection in the region reported 1,128 weather related calls up to noon on Sunday and firefighters responding to 755 reports.

Six roads in the region were also closed for a time due to fallen trees.

Of the 49 incidents reported by authorities in the Balearic Islands, 36 have been in Menorca, with incidents reported in all the island’s municipalities.

Access to the port of Mahon was blocked due to falling trees, fences, containers and road signs.

In Mallorca there were 12 incidents plus one in Ibiza one.

Maximum wind gusts of 108 km/h were recorded in Capdepera and 98 km/h in the Serra d’Alfabia.

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