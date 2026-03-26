A SMALL town in northern Spain has been left devastated following the tragic death of a three-year-old boy who drowned in a private swimming pool at his home.

Jerico, was found unconscious by his grandfather at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, floating in the pool located in the family’s garden at their property in Villaralbo(Zamora province).

Paramedics and Guardia Civil officers rushed to the scene and attempted to revive him.

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Town square of Villaralbo, CC Wikipedia Angel Encinas Carazo

His body was taken to the Forensic Anatomical Institute of Zamora for an autopsy to be carried out.

On Wednesday, dozens of residents gathered in the town square for a minute’s silence, called by the local council to show solidarity with the grieving family.

Jerico’s mother and grandparents were also present, along with Mayor Santiago Lorenzo.

“If the death of a young person is already a tragedy, it is even more so in the case of such a young child under these circumstances,” Lorenzo said.

“We wanted to observe this minute’s silence to convey our condolences and support to the family, which I believe is shared by all the residents of Villaralbo.”

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