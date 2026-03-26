2 bedroom Villa for sale in Aloha Golf – € 495,000

Renovation opportunity in superb golf valley location | Aloha, Nueva Andalucía Set within an established fully gated and private community, this semi detached single level bungalow offers direct access to a fabulous terrace that flows directly into the stunning community gardens. Facing east, the property enjoys morning sun and a naturally bright interior throughout. Internally, the home requires renovation (although it is in perfect living condition now), presenting a clear opportunity to modernise and add value in one of Marbella's most sought after residential areas – it is also… See full property details

Villa

Aloha Golf, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 495,000

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