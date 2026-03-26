26 Mar, 2026
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26 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
1 min read

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Aloha Golf – € 495,000

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2 bedroom Villa for sale in Aloha Golf - € 495

Renovation opportunity in superb golf valley location | Aloha, Nueva Andalucía Set within an established fully gated and private community, this semi detached single level bungalow offers direct access to a fabulous terrace that flows directly into the stunning community gardens. Facing east, the property enjoys morning sun and a naturally bright interior throughout. Internally, the home requires renovation (although it is in perfect living condition now), presenting a clear opportunity to modernise and add value in one of Marbella's most sought after residential areas – it is also… See full property details

Villa

Aloha Golf, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 495,000

2 bedroom Villa for sale in Aloha Golf - € 495,000

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Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

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