25 Mar, 2026
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25 Mar, 2026 @ 14:00
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Girl, 17, dies from meningitis in Costa Blanca hospital as search takes place to trace her recent contacts

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Girl,17, dies from meningitis in Costa Blanca hospital as search takes place to trace teen's recent contacts

A 17-YEAR-OLD girl died on Monday from meningitis after being admitted to Denia Hospital with ‘symptoms compatible’ with the disease.

The cause of death was formally confirmed on Tuesday after test results.

The Marina Alta health department has activated relevant protocols for meningitis and has been tracing the teenager’s recent contacts.

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Denia Hospital Marina Salud
DENIA HOSPITAL

All people that have had contact with her will be supplied with chemoprophylaxis, an antibiotic to prevent them from being sick from bacterial meningitis.

Meningitis is mainly spread through respiratory secretions like via coughing, sneezing or kissing.

The young victim lived in Benissa and was a big basketball fan.

She went to Valencia’s Roig Arena on Saturday to watch a game with some of her school friends.

The girl was already starting to feel unwell but put down the symptoms to having a cold.

She had a bad night and woke up on Sunday with spots on her face.

The teenager initially went to the Benissa Health Centre before being transferred by ambulance to Denia Hospital’s ICU.

She died at around midday on Monday.

People who knew her described the girl as ‘cheerful and affectionate’.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

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Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

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