A MAN was freed by nine firefighters from a clothing container in comical fashion in the Carmen neighbourhood of Murcia.

The event took place in the Madre Elisea Oliver Molina street at about 6:30pm last Monday on the Costa Blanca.

The firefighters were called to free the man after the Grupo Especial de Seguridad Ciudadana (GESC) de la Policía Local saw they could not free the person without additional help.

They cut the padlocks, opened the container and freed him, unharmed.

READ MORE: WATCH: ‘Record-breaking’ Storm Therese triggers flooding and evacuations across the Canary Islands – with red ‘danger to life’ warning issued for popular holiday hotspot

Two vehicles from the Infante park were dispatched, who freed the man in around half an hour.

He was taken into custody by the Policia Nacional for identification and was released after it was confirmed that there was no outstanding arrest warrant against him.



Click here to read more Murcia News from The Olive Press.