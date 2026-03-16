16 Mar, 2026
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16 Mar, 2026 @ 10:36
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Spain to introduce ‘comprehensive’ package this week to counter energy price spikes caused by Iran war

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Spain to introduce 'comprehensive' package this week to counter energy price spikes caused by Iran war

SPAIN’S government will introduce measures this week to counter the rise in energy prices caused by the Iran war.

The Minister of Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen, disclosed the news on Monday as she arrived at an EU Energy Ministers meeting in Brussels.

Sara Aagesen said: “We will have a comprehensive response plan with structural measures and short-term measures this week.”

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SARA AAGESEN(Cordon Press image)

“It is a comprehensive response plan which is very important,” she added.

She commented that the plan is just about some quick temporary measures but also will have a ‘a more long-term vision’.

Aagesen stated that the government is working ‘with social partners and also on proposals from parliamentary groups’.

She did not specify when the package will be announced.

As a result of the Ukraine conflict in 2022, the government introduced a 20 cents per litre subsidy for petrol pump prices.

It is not clear whether they would go down a similar road in a bid to help motorists as well as reducing the resulting rise in inflation.

Without specifying details, Sara Aagesen said the package will contain measures to ‘protect the most vulnerable’ and also ‘those sectors that are most exposed, obviously transporters, the agricultural sector, and the fishing sector’.

She pledged that the government would bring help ‘for all consumers who feel affected or who have been impacted’ as well as ‘anti-fraud measures’ to deal with profiteering.

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Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

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