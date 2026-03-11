FUEL prices in Malaga have jumped sharply over the past week, with diesel experiencing the largest increases.

Regular diesel, the most commonly used fuel in the province, rose from an average of €1.33 per liter on March 1st to €1.65 per litre on Monday — a 32-cent increase, or roughly 25%.

By comparison, 95-octane gasoline increased more slowly, from €1.40 to €1.64 per liter, a rise of 24 cents, or 17%.

In Malaga city, where prices are generally higher than the provincial average, diesel reached €1.78 per liter, while 95-octane gasoline was €1.68.

In Malaga city specifically, where limited competition keeps pump prices higher than the provincial average, diesel reached €1.78 per liter yesterday, while 95-octane gasoline hit €1.68.

The rapid price increase is linked to the February 28 American-Israeli attack, which has escalated into open conflict in the Persian Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil chokepoint through which 20% of the world’s crude passes, has been closed since last week.

As a result, oil prices have jumped 40%, with Brent crude fluctuating sharply but surpassing $100 per barrel on Monday.

Spain’s fuel stations are now feeling the effects, with diesel up 20% and gasoline up 10% since the conflict began, according to the latest update from the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

Diesel prices have now overtaken those of gasoline something that has not happened since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022 hitting especially hard those who rely on a car for work.

Traders also blame the war in Iran for the sharp rise, while consumer associations warn that some suppliers may be exploiting the situation, pointing to possible speculative activity or price gouging.

Álvaro Fontes, president of the Andalucian Association of Retail Fuel and Petroleum Product Sellers (Agavecar), adds that the low euro-dollar exchange rate mitigates some of the impact, but the sector remains worried about the effect on daily life.

Fuel prices are now approaching €2 per litre at the highest-priced stations.

In Casares, the priciest station in the province, diesel was listed at €1.999 per litre on Monday, with several other stations charging above €1.90.

The difference between the cheapest (€1.64 in Pizarra) and most expensive stations can reach 36 cents per litre for diesel, and 37 cents for gasoline.

Savvy consumers can therefore save up to €1 for every three litres simply by choosing their gas station carefully.

