A TOOL created by the Spanish government allows you to find the cheapest petrol station nearby as the price of oil continues to fluctuate.

Since the start of the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran the price of petrol has changed in Spain with some stations noting an increase of €2 per litre.

This rise comes after the war in Ukraine had already raised prices by €2.1 per litre.

READ MORE: Europe could be facing an inflation crisis that dwarfs the 1970s oil shocks – here are five scenarios for how it might play out in Spain

The portal shows a map of petrol pumps and informs of their prices.

However not all petrol pumps offer the same prices, the charge changes depending on the station and its location.

Those looking for the cheapest option do not however have to drive around their local area to compare prices, rather they can use the government’s handy portal to seek out the best pump for them.

Called the ‘Geoportal de Gasolineras’ and released by the Ministerio para la Transicion Ecologica y el Reto Demografico (Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge), the tool informs of the price of fuel in various stations and updates this information every five minutes.

In doing so it offers almost live coverage of petrol prices and tariff changes across Spain.

When using the tool you should select ‘Estaciones de servicio’ in the search bar and then enter your province, locality and postcode.

READ MORE: Spain has the highest number of births to mothers over 40 in Europe – how the housing crisis, tourism and cost of living has pushed the figure ever upwards

After entering your details, a table of petrol prices is shown.

From there you must choose what type of fuel you are looking for and select ‘Venta al publico’.

Filling in all this information will allow you to see a list of pumps near your home and their prices, making it easy for you to select where you will go for the cheapest fuel.

You can use the government’s portal here.

Click here to read more Travel News from The Olive Press.