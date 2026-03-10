Thieving carer ordered to pay back €191k stolen from elderly Costa Blanca couple or face imprisonment

A DISHONEST carer who stole nearly €191k from an elderly Benissa couple has been convicted of misappropriation.

The Alicante Provincial Court has ordered her to pay back the stolen sum to the couple’s daughter within three months or be jailed for a year.

The bench said that the refund can be made in cash or by transferring the ownership of her Benissa home to the daughter.

READ MORE:

ELDERLY EXPLOITED(Pixabay image)

The carer raided her employer’s pension pot on multiple occasions between January 2020 and November 2021 by accessing it via the couple’s credit card at a local bank branch.

Though the woman stopped working for the couple in March 2020, she continued to syphon off their money for a further 21 months.

The account was totally cleared out.

The court ruled that the daughter should be the beneficiary of the repayment as her father has since died and her mother now lives in a nursing home with severe dementia.

The nationalities of the victims has not been disclosed.

The thief accepted a plea bargain deal with the public prosecutor and also in a private case brought by the couple’s daughter.

She has also been fined at a daily €6 rate for six months which totals €1,808.

Meanwhile in San Vicente del Raspeig, the Guardia Civil has arrested a 44-year-old domestic worker for stealing jewellery worth €25,000 from three elderly clients in the town.

SAN VICENTE ARREST

The Guardia were informed about three thefts from homes between December and February.

Officers found no forced entry in any of the properties and that the woman worked in all three of them- all owned by senior citizens.

She pawned off some of the stolen items in Alicante province retailers and the Guardia believe there may be other victims dating back to 2022.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.