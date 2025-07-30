Elderly woman loses all her money as two carers steal €524k in Spain

TWO carers have been arrested in Barcelona for clearing out an elderly woman’s bank account to the tune of €524,000.

Police said two sisters, aged 44 and 49, syphoned off their client’s money over three years.

The suspects, according to the Mossos d’Esquadra, took advantage of the trust their 85-year-old employer had built up with them.

She gave them authority to manage her finances and the siblings emptied her account to zero.

The sisters made regular transfers to their accounts and have been charged with misappropriation and forging documents.

The bulk of the money was sent abroad but it was also used to cover personal expenses, buy expensive items, and even to pay for cosmetic operations.

The Mossos were called in after the victim went to her bank in June and was told her current account had nothing in it.

After contacting the woman’s family in Mallorca, officers discovered the carers started working for their client in 2019.

Such was her state of health, she needed two caregivers, who three years later started helping themselves to her money after powers of attorney were granted to one of them.

It meant total access to all of the victim’s bank accounts, bank cards, and even the ability to sign private and public documents.

The sisters even installed security cameras in her house, so that they could monitor what she was doing and whether she had rumbled what they were really up to.

Police raided the siblings home last Wednesday and seized evidence in addition to arresting them.

