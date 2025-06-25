A MAN who worked for an elderly woman has been arrested in Elche for clearing out her bank account.

The non-Spanish victim was hoodwinked while she was recuperating from an operation at home.

The 58-year-old man- also of undisclosed nationality- looked after her home and garden.

The Policia Nacional said he brazenly abused her trust when she let him use her bank card to buy essential items during her recovery.

He made multiple withdrawals totalling €3,900 which left nothing in her account.

The thief took advantage of the fact that the woman lived alone and had no support network or family in Spain.

It was her daughter from abroad that noticed her bank account was empty.

She contacted her with the shocking news and suspecting she had been scammed, the victim went to the Policia Nacional station in Elche to report the unauthorised withdrawals.

The bank records confirmed what happened and with the carer linked to the cash card, he was charged with committing fraud.

The Policia Nacional contacted social services to ensure the woman’s well-being and care.

The investigation is still active to establish whether the man defrauded her further or whether other people in vulnerable situations were conned by him.

