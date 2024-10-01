Carer in Alicante who stole €31,000 from a patient in her 80s is jailed

AN ALICANTE carer has been given a 21-month-jail sentence for stealing €31,000 from her elderly client.

The convicted woman took her employer’s bank card to make 48 cash withdrawals at different ATMs in the city between March and August 2020.

She also used the card to make several online purchases.

READ MORE:

The carer began working for two sisters aged 85 and 90 in 2020, until the death of one of them in August of that same year.

She spent extensive time living in both their homes during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The felon took advantage of the 85-year-old victim’s state of health to find out where she kept her bank card and she overheard the octogenarian’s niece mention the PIN number.

She then made 48 withdrawals of €600 each over six months as well as buying online goods totalling €2,657 in value.

The victim was refunded the €2,657 by her bank while police recovered €9,900 in cash from the caregiver’s home- out of the €28,000 of illegal withdrawals.

The Alicante Provincial Court ruled that she to had pay €35,980 to the victim, with €19,900 already deposited by the convicted carer into a court account prior to her trial.