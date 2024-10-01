West Nile virus is detected in a Malaga village – as Junta confirms ninth death from mosquito borne disease

THE West Nile virus has been detected in a second Malaga province municipality as a ninth death has been confirmed in Andalucia.

The region’s health ministry on Monday confirmed that the virus has been found in Cartama.

That follows the first detection in Malaga province in mosquitoes captured close to the Guadalhorce River in the Campanillas district.

In the Cartama case, the virus was not in mosquitoes but in an infected horse, as has previously happened in Villanueva de la Reina(Jaen) and in Beas(Huelva).

The ninth fatality caused by the virus in this year’s outbreak came in the Sevilla province town of Mairena del Aljarafe.

The person had been hospitalised for several weeks and had other medical conditions.

Officials said that WNV had been detected in mosquito captures in Benalup Casas Viejas(Cadiz), Villanueva de la Reina(Jaen) and in La Puebla del Rio in the Brazo del Este(Sevilla).

Under the established protocols, health chiefs have told officials in newly-infected municipalities about the action they need to take to reduce the possibility of virus transmission to residents.