24 Sep, 2024
24 Sep, 2024 @ 14:00
Sevilla city records its first death from the West Nile virus

West Nile virus claims its fourth and fifth victims in Spain’s Andalucia this summer after two more deaths are recorded in Sevilla province

THE death toll from the West Nile Virus outbreak in Andalucia continues to rise as Sevilla city records its first fatality. 

The victim has been identified as a local resident with underlying health conditions, although their age and gender have not been disclosed.

Health authorities have confirmed four new infections in Seville province this week, with cases detected in La Campana, Los Palacios y Villafranca, Coria del Río, and Mairena del Aljarafe.

So far this year, eight new cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) have been confirmed across Andalucia, with half occurring in Sevilla province. 

READ MORE: West Nile virus spreads in Spain’s Andalucia as expat hotspot in Cadiz registers its first case

Sevilla city has recorded its first death from West Nile Virus, marking the first in a densely populated area

However, up until now they have all occurred in rural, low-density population areas.

Elsewhere, cases were recorded in Cordoba, Huelva, and Cádiz provinces. 

Meanwhile, mosquito surveillance efforts have identified mosquitos carrying the virus in several areas, including Vejer de la Frontera in Cadiz.

Mosquitoes have been identified as the primary carriers of the virus, and health officials have been working to control their populations through increased surveillance and targeted spraying. 

READ MORE: ‘My head was exploding’: Young mother, 26, recalls her West Nile virus hell in Spain after being turned away by doctors SIX times and developing encephalitis

However, the outbreak, mostly in low densities in most areas, has sparked concerns among residents, particularly in areas with high rates of infection.

However, higher levels have been detected in Los Palacios y Villafranca and La Puebla del Río. 

The Regional Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs has advised the public to take precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites, such as using insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants, and ensuring that doors and windows are screened.

