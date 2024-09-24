24 Sep, 2024
24 Sep, 2024 @ 13:50
1 min read

Chaos on the Rock: Gibraltar-Spain border temporarily closed after suspicious package found at airport

by

THERE was chaos in Gibraltar on Monday evening after the border with Spain was shut following the discovery of a suspicious package at the tiny British Overseas Territory’s airport.

Queues of cars and walkers extended for miles on the Rock’s exit roads after the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) closed the frontier at 6.30pm local time.

A bomb disposal squad from the RGP attended the scene where they found an unattended backpack.

Officers carried out two controlled explosions on the suspicious object, which was later confirmed to be luggage left behind by a traveller.

Every day, over 10,000 Spanish residents cross the border into Gibraltar to work.

The bomb scare comes amid high-level negotiations over the future of Gibraltar following the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union. Credit: Gibraltar Government

The temporary closure comes amid a looming deadline to thrash out a post-Brexit treaty between the UK and Spain in a bid to maintain the frictionless movement of people and goods between Gibraltar and the Spanish mainland.

No treaty is currently agreed, with hopes that a deal can be signed before November 10, the start date for the EU’s new Entry Exit System.

Tags:

Tags:

Ben Pawlowski

