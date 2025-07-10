10 Jul, 2025
10 Jul, 2025 @ 16:37
Cat burglar disguised himself as jogger to burgle string of luxury villas on Marbella’s Golden Mile

A FAKE jogger who used his disguise to burgle luxury villas across Marbella’s Golden Mile has been arrested after stealing more than €200,000 worth of goods.

The cunning thief would don full running gear and blend in with genuine fitness enthusiasts before scaling the perimeter walls of exclusive holiday homes under cover of darkness.

Spain’s Policia Nacional caught the serial burglar after investigating eight break-ins at high-end villas in the prestigious area.

The suspect specifically targeted holiday properties when owners were away, scaling high walls and expertly avoiding security systems before ransacking rooms for valuables.

His victims were mainly tourists and second-home owners enjoying holidays on the Costa del Sol, with the burglaries spanning from February to June this year.

Police established surveillance operations after identifying the pattern of night-time break-ins, eventually catching the bogus athlete who had been moving undetected through residential developments.

During a search of the arrested man’s home, officers recovered the sports clothing used in the crimes, including gloves, knee pads and trainers that enabled his wall-scaling escapades.

The Golden Mile, stretching between Marbella and Puerto Banús, is renowned for its luxury villas and exclusive developments, making it a prime target for sophisticated criminal operations.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

