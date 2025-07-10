Cat burglar disguised himself as jogger to burgle string of luxury villas on Marbella’s Golden Mile

A FAKE jogger who used his disguise to burgle luxury villas across Marbella’s Golden Mile has been arrested after stealing more than €200,000 worth of goods.

The cunning thief would don full running gear and blend in with genuine fitness enthusiasts before scaling the perimeter walls of exclusive holiday homes under cover of darkness.

Spain’s Policia Nacional caught the serial burglar after investigating eight break-ins at high-end villas in the prestigious area.

The suspect specifically targeted holiday properties when owners were away, scaling high walls and expertly avoiding security systems before ransacking rooms for valuables.

His victims were mainly tourists and second-home owners enjoying holidays on the Costa del Sol, with the burglaries spanning from February to June this year.

Police established surveillance operations after identifying the pattern of night-time break-ins, eventually catching the bogus athlete who had been moving undetected through residential developments.

During a search of the arrested man’s home, officers recovered the sports clothing used in the crimes, including gloves, knee pads and trainers that enabled his wall-scaling escapades.

The Golden Mile, stretching between Marbella and Puerto Banús, is renowned for its luxury villas and exclusive developments, making it a prime target for sophisticated criminal operations.

