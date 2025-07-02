2 Jul, 2025
Shocking moment police car smashes into motorcyclist during high speed chase in Marbella

by

A POLICIA Nacional patrol car smashed into a motorcyclist during a dramatic high-speed pursuit through the heart of Marbella on Monday evening.

The collision occurred at around 8.45pm at the busy intersection of Avenidas Arias Maldonado and Ricardo Soriano, one of the city’s most heavily trafficked areas.

Images sent to @marbellasequeja by stunned onlookers showed the car spun to a halt down pavements steps leading to highstreet shops as bystanders hug or fall to the ground.

According to sources, officers were chasing the motorcyclist who had allegedly stolen a watch when the police vehicle lost control.

Emergency services from the 112 Andalucia service rushed to the scene to treat the injured motorcyclist, though their current condition remains unknown.

Image: @marbellasequeja

The dramatic incident unfolded in full view of shocked pedestrians in the bustling city centre, with images from the scene showing the aftermath of the collision.

The intersection where the crash took place is a major thoroughfare connecting key parts of Marbella and is typically busy with both local and tourist traffic during evening hours.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the chase and subsequent collision is expected to be launched by authorities.

