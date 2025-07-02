2 Jul, 2025
2 Jul, 2025 @ 11:38
1 min read

Police crackdown on bicycles and scooters on Marbella beachfront – here’s how much you could be fined

by

POLICE have launched a major summer crackdown on cyclists and electric scooter users along Marbella’s popular seafront promenade.

From July 1, officers will be carrying out special patrols to enforce a string of new mobility rules, including a weekend ban on bicycles and personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) – better known as scooters – between 10am and 11pm every Saturday and Sunday until the end of September.

Those caught flouting the restrictions face on-the-spot fines of up to €200, according to Marbella’s local ordinance on PMVs, which came into force earlier this year.

New signage has been installed reminding users of a strict 10kmh speed limit and warning that pedestrians have right of way at all times.

Authorities say the aim is to improve safety and avoid dangerous encounters between walkers and fast-moving electric vehicles during peak tourist season.

The rules apply to e-scooters, electric unicycles and other personal mobility devices, as well as standard bicycles.

However, they do not apply to mobility scooters used by people with reduced mobility, who remain exempt under national traffic regulations.

Police are urging all users to respect the signs and circulation rules, particularly on busy weekends.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

