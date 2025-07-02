Police crackdown on bicycles and scooters on Marbella beachfront – here’s how much you could be fined

POLICE have launched a major summer crackdown on cyclists and electric scooter users along Marbella’s popular seafront promenade.

From July 1, officers will be carrying out special patrols to enforce a string of new mobility rules, including a weekend ban on bicycles and personal mobility vehicles (PMVs) – better known as scooters – between 10am and 11pm every Saturday and Sunday until the end of September.

Those caught flouting the restrictions face on-the-spot fines of up to €200, according to Marbella’s local ordinance on PMVs, which came into force earlier this year.

New signage has been installed reminding users of a strict 10kmh speed limit and warning that pedestrians have right of way at all times.

Authorities say the aim is to improve safety and avoid dangerous encounters between walkers and fast-moving electric vehicles during peak tourist season.

The rules apply to e-scooters, electric unicycles and other personal mobility devices, as well as standard bicycles.

However, they do not apply to mobility scooters used by people with reduced mobility, who remain exempt under national traffic regulations.

Police are urging all users to respect the signs and circulation rules, particularly on busy weekends.

