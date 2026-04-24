Valencia locals caught pushing migrants over as they rode on electric scooters are arrested for hate crimes

TWO young Spaniards have been arrested for committing hate crimes against migrants in the Valencia area town of Aldaia in late 2025.

Foreign nationals were shoved off their electric scooters resulting in them suffering injuries.

The men aged 19 and 20 have been charged with three hate crimes, three assaults and three traffic violations.

READ MORE:

ARRESTED ASSAILANT

Victims were attacked mainly at night last November and December in an area frequented by migrants.

Some of the assaults were even recorded on mobile phones.

The Guardia Civil said the arrested duo shoved and pushed victims while they were walking or riding a scooter- causing them to fall to the ground.

The probe began after a complaint filed last November involving a scooter rider being injured.

Other similar incidents were recorded in a short period of time leading to the conclusion that the attacks were racially motivated.

Investigations made it possible to identify two vehicles that the perpetrators used to travel in to commit the assaults, coupled with victim statements.

The case has now been handed over to a Torrent court.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.