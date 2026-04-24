30 Jul, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Apr, 2026 @ 11:09
···
1 min read

Valencia locals caught pushing migrants over as they rode on electric scooters are arrested for hate crimes

by
Arrests made for hate crime offences in Spain after locals caught pushing migrants over as they rode on electric scooters

TWO young Spaniards have been arrested for committing hate crimes against migrants in the Valencia area town of Aldaia in late 2025.

Foreign nationals were shoved off their electric scooters resulting in them suffering injuries.

The men aged 19 and 20 have been charged with three hate crimes, three assaults and three traffic violations.

READ MORE:

ARRESTED ASSAILANT

Victims were attacked mainly at night last November and December in an area frequented by migrants.

Some of the assaults were even recorded on mobile phones.

The Guardia Civil said the arrested duo shoved and pushed victims while they were walking or riding a scooter- causing them to fall to the ground.

The probe began after a complaint filed last November involving a scooter rider being injured.

Other similar incidents were recorded in a short period of time leading to the conclusion that the attacks were racially motivated.

Investigations made it possible to identify two vehicles that the perpetrators used to travel in to commit the assaults, coupled with victim statements.

The case has now been handed over to a Torrent court.

Click here to read more Crime & Law News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool - € 335
Previous Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool – € 335,000

Next Story

WATCH: Top matador in ‘very serious’ condition after 35cm goring in Sevilla – days after Spain’s most famous bullfighter was impaled in bottom

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool - € 335
Previous Story

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool – € 335,000

Next Story

WATCH: Top matador in ‘very serious’ condition after 35cm goring in Sevilla – days after Spain’s most famous bullfighter was impaled in bottom

Latest from Crime & Law

Related Articles

Create a free account, or log in.

Gain access to read this article, plus limited free content.

Yes! I would like to receive new content and updates.

Go toTop