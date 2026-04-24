2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Benissa with pool – € 335,000

Unique Apartment Hotel complex here in the Costa Blanca. In a tropical paradisical complex is just a few minutes from the beach and the towns of Calpe, Moraira and Benissa where you will find charming shops, boutiques, bars and restaurants. You have the chance to purchase 1 or 2 bedroom apartments, built in the best quality materials and all belonging to the complex with 24 h reception service, a wonderful complex, indoor pool, sauna, gym and much more. The apartments are built to the newest standards like for example Hot and cold air conditioning 8 point anchor electronic security doors… See full property details

Apartment

Benissa, Alicante

2 beds 2 baths

€ 335,000

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