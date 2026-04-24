A KEY member of the Kinahan organised crime group has been arrested in Marbella after allegedly threatening to shoot a nightclub worker.

The Irishman, who is believed to be in his thirties and from north Dublin, was detained over the weekend on the Costa del Sol.

The development comes as Daniel Kinahan, the suspected leader of the feared Kinahan cartel, languishes in a Dubai jail cell awaiting extradition proceedings back to his native Ireland after being arrested last Friday.

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The suspected leader of the feared Kinahan cartel was arrested on Friday

According to the Irish Independent, the man was arrested after an incident in which he is accused of threatening to shoot a staff member at a nightclub in Malaga. He is still being held in custody in Spain.

According to senior sources, the Irish police are aware of the arrest and they believe the suspect is a senior figure within the Kinahan cartel.

He is also suspected of being involved in at least one murder during the conflict with the rival Hutch organisation.

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Investigators have described the man as ‘completely out of all control’ and is seen as both ‘volatile’ and ‘dangerous’.

He was previously closely linked to Martin ‘Marlo’ Hyland, who was killed almost two decades ago.

The man has also been investigated over the 2006 murder of Baiba Saulite, who was shot dead outside her home in Swords, north Dublin.

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Furthermore, he is one of a number of criminals based outside Ireland whom detectives want to arrest in connection with the murder of Eddie Hutch, who was shot dead in February 2016.

So far, around 45 suspects have already been jailed for offences linked to the Hutch-Kinahan conflict. Investigations are still ongoing both in Ireland and abroad.

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