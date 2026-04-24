AUTHORITIES in Marbella have intensified efforts to track down a graffiti vandal, after damage has already exceeded €20,000.

The town hall has said it is removing graffiti almost daily, with a three-person team assigned to clean public spaces as quickly as possible. Even so, new graffiti continues to appear across the city.

According to residents who spoke to Malaga Hoy, the culprit behind the graffiti could be a teenager, between 16 and 17, leading investigators to now build a ‘geographic and time pattern’ profile to catch him.

Furthermore, other graffiti artists have criticised him for ignoring unwritten rules and targeting sensitive spaces, such as buildings in the historic centre or protected urban elements.

These most affected areas include Miraflores, the seafront promenade, the market area and Salvador Rueda Street, where a security camera is now monitoring the area.

Because 60% of the graffiti has been sprayed on private property, residents and business owners are left to cover the repair costs.

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The City Council removes graffiti almost daily from public spaces. source: Facebook

So far, about €12,000 has been spent on cleaning public areas, while private property damage is estimated at an additional €8,000 to €9,000.

Meanwhile, all photographic evidence and a detailed report of the actions taken and the damage to public spaces have been sent to police as part of an ongoing investigation.

The situation has caused growing concern, with some residents describing the vandalism as a ‘direct attack on the city’.

Despite this, Kabro continues to operate without being identified, appearing to take advantage of the city’s rhythms and blind spots.

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60% of the graffiti has been sprayed on private property source: Facebook.

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