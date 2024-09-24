‘Heartbreaking’ disappearance of young woman in Spain’s Tenerife who ‘no one has reported missing’ despite her likely vanishing months ago

AN appeal has been launched to find a woman who is believed to have gone missing from Spain many months ago.

Named only as Andrea, a missing person’s charity said the ‘young lady’ has not been seen since the beginning of 2024.

Andrea was last seen in the area of Los Cristianos, on the Canary Island of Tenerife.

In a post by Missing Persons Tenerife on Facebook, a photo shows Andrea smiling while taking a selfie and wearing a yellow bandana and black top.

The post said: “We have growing concern for this young lady who has not been seen for some months, though no close contact has been found who could make an official report.

“If you are among her friends, or have been in contact with her, please contact us privately.”

A worker at the charity told the Olive Press that Andrea is aged around 22.

She is thought to be Spanish but may have dual Dutch nationality.

They added: “Andrea, who is around 22 years old, has not been heard of since March this year.

“The alarm was initially raised by a local musician, who had allowed her to spend a few nights in his motorhome in the popular holiday resort of Los Cristianos, as she had nowhere else to stay and no income. He was dismayed to find that she had vanished.

“The musician tried to make enquiries, and contact her Facebook friends but did not receive any clues as to her whereabouts. She is also thought to have previously lived in the Netherlands. Her relatives are unknown.”

If you have information about Andrea’s whereabouts or want to make a report, contact enquiries@missingpersonstenerife.com.

Expats and locals commenting on the post described the case as ‘heartbreaking’.

One wrote: “That is heartbreaking that no close contact can be found to even report her missing.”