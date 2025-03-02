Fears for missing Dutch expat who vanished from Spain’s Tenerife five days ago: Family are ‘extremely concerned’

FEARS are growing for a Dutch expat who vanished on Tenerife following a trip to the hospital.

Derk Jan van Dijk, 63, has been living on the Spanish holiday island for many years and suffers from ‘serious’ health issues.

According to an appeal, he was admitted to a public hospital in El Mojon on February 23, and was last seen two days later on Avenida Juan Carlos I in Los Cristianos, in the south of the island.

Missing Persons Tenerife said: “Derk Jan van Dijk, who is a 63-year-old Dutch citizen living in Tenerife for many years, who was suffered serious health problems, and was admitted to the public hospital at El Mojon on February 23.

“He was last seen in Avenida Juan Carlos I in Los Cristianos at around 7.30am on Tuesday February 25, 2025.

“Derk has grey hair, is 1.8m tall and uses a mobility scooter as he is unable to walk any distance.

He has no permanent residence, so may be presently homeless.

“His acquaintances in Tenerife have not heard from him since his admittance to hospital, as he does not respond to phone calls or messages, though he has been seen in Avenida Juan Carlos.

“His appearance may differ from the photos as he has lost weight and may also be missing a front tooth.

“His family is extremely concerned about his well-being and have made official international Missing Persons report.”

Anyone with information can email tips@theolivepress.es or enquiries@missingpersonstenerife.com