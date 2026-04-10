AT least one person has died and dozens have been injured after a bus carrying British tourists in the Canary Islands crashed into a ravine.

The crash happened on the GM-2 road near San Sebastian on the popular island of La Gomera.

According to early reports, the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to leave the road and fall around 10 metres into a ravine.

A major emergency operation is underway involving medical personnel, the fire service, air ambulance and local Civil Protection officers.

Local police say 28 people were on board the bus, including 27 British holidaymakers and one driver.

At least 14 people have been injured in the crash, including three in a serious condition.

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