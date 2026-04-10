Discover property potential instantly with Realmo’s new AI features

REALMO, an AI-powered navigator for the U.S. commercial real estate (CRE) market, has announced the rollout of two new data layers across all 9 million+ property listings on the platform: Current Use and Suggested Use.

Current Use the asset’s official classification in public records, such as “Strip Mall,” “Office Building,” or “Warehouse.”

This allows users to immediately see what this property is currently used for during initial due dligence.

Suggested Use, powered by Realmo’s proprietary AI engine, takes the insights even further.

It analyses zoning codes, local demographics, foot-traffic patterns, nearby business supply, and demand gaps to recommend the most lucrative use cases for the property.

For instance, it may suggest turning a dental office in a vibrant, yet remote neighborhood, into a restaurant or a gym.

Why It Matters

In traditional CRE workflows, understanding a property’s current classification and optimal use cases requires pulling county records, conducting market research, analysing competitors, and making assumptions.

With these two new features, Realmo reduces the effort to one search query.

This brings significant benefits to all market players:

For buyers and investors: Instead of hiring consultants to evaluate what a vacant storefront or underperforming asset could become, investors see AI-generated Suggested Use recommendations the moment they open a listing. This accelerates deal screening and helps uncover repositioning opportunities that could otherwise be missed.

Instead of hiring consultants to evaluate what a vacant storefront or underperforming asset could become, investors see AI-generated Suggested Use recommendations the moment they open a listing. This accelerates deal screening and helps uncover repositioning opportunities that could otherwise be missed. For sellers and brokers: Showing prospective buyers a property’s potential use cases makes every listing more compelling. A seller marketing a vacant retail space can now let Realmo’s AI emphasize its potential, attracting a wider pool of qualified buyers.

Showing prospective buyers a property’s potential use cases makes every listing more compelling. A seller marketing a vacant retail space can now let Realmo’s AI emphasize its potential, attracting a wider pool of qualified buyers. For business owners and entrepreneurs: Filtering by local demand alongside property size and price improves the early search process. Suggested Use highlights where specific business types are underserved, allowing for scouting for both locations and opportunities.

How It Works

Current Use is sourced directly from public records and updated as official data changes. Suggested Use is generated by Realmo’s Location Intelligence Engine, which cross-references zoning regulations, demographic profiles, local business density, foot-traffic data, and demand-supply gaps to produce a ranked list of viable business types for each property.

The new features are available now for free on all Realmo listing pages.

About Realmo

Realmo stands out as a next-generation CRE marketplace and decision platform, built to serve as the intelligence engine of the US.commercial real estate.

They blend detailed property analytics, location insights, and AI matchmaking to completely transform how deals are sourced, processed, and finalized.

Their mission is simple: to identify the best opportunity for every buyer and connect sellers with fully qualified investors.

Find out more here.

Click here to read more Sponsored Article News from The Olive Press.