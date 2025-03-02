2 Mar, 2025
2 Mar, 2025 @ 13:15
1 min read

‘Beloved’ Brit expat dies in Spain: Tributes pour in for Vera Joy ahead of funeral in Manilva tomorrow

TRIBUTES have poured in for a ‘one of a kind’ British expat who passed away on the Costa del Sol last week.

Vera Joy, an integral part of the Sabinillas community for decades, died last Thursday.

Her son John Porter wrote online: “The funeral of my beloved mum Vera will be at Manilva Crematorium on Monday, March 3 at approximately 4pm…

“Anyone of my mum’s friends is welcome and also to the celebration of her life approx one hour later at her favourite bar O’Callaghans.”

The expat-owned bar said in its own statement:”Sad News… our beloved Vera Joy passed away. She has been part of the local community for many a year and she will be sadly missed by her family and friends.”

It comes as hundreds of expats flooded social media with tributes and memories.

One wrote: “Beautiful Lady, was my pleasure to have known you, will miss your smiling face when I’m next at O’Callaghans.”

“So sorry to hear the sad news. She was a lovely lady, always with a twinkle in her eye,” wrote another, while one described her as ‘one of a kind’.

One Brit wrote: “Vera was such a loving, caring, welcoming lady, always had a smile on her face, she lit a room up, she’ll be sadly missed, sending our love and thinking of you all.”

Another added: “Really sad news. Sorry to hear this, Didn’t know her well but she was a lovely person, with a happy Spirit, may she RIP.”

