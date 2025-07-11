Congested A7 around Marbella’s Puerto Banus and Fuengirola train ‘need immediate upgrades’ with Costa del Sol summer in full swing

FRESH calls have been made for urgent action to tackle chronic congestion on the A7 motorway around Puerto Banús amid daily gridlock on one of the Costa del Sol’s busiest stretches.

The Malaga branch of Spain’s far-right Vox party are demanding improvements to the notorious entry and exit lanes between the famous port and San Pedro de Alcántara – where accidents and traffic jams are particularly severe.

The party’s regional deputy Alejandro Hernández tabled the amendments in the Andalucian Parliament on Thursday.

The proposals come as Málaga’s population swells dramatically each summer with tourists, seasonal workers and temporary residents, putting enormous strain on the western Costa del Sol’s transport infrastructure.

Vox Malaga regional deputy Alejandro Hernández in the Andalucian Parliament

The A7 highway, which serves as the main artery connecting coastal towns, regularly grinds to a halt during peak hours, causing frustration for locals and tourists alike.

“Without development there is no future,” Hernández warned during the parliamentary debate on public works, criticising what he described as sustained neglect by the central government despite Málaga’s crucial role in Andalucia’s economic and tourism development.

Beyond the A7 improvements, Vox’s proposals also target the struggling rail network, particularly the overworked C1 commuter line between Malaga and Fuengirola, which suffers from constant incidents, insufficient frequencies and overcrowding during rush hours.

The party wants to see better connections to Madrid and Sevilla via the AVE high-speed train service, which Hernández claimed has deteriorated in recent years.

The amendments also call for modifications to the C2 rail line to include stops at the Andalucian Technology Park and in the densely populated neighbourhoods of Santa Rosa and Maqueda, areas with high business activity currently underserved by public transport.

Taking aim at the PSOE government’s political alliances, Hernández declared: “We say loud and clear that we cannot reach agreements with corruption, nor with those who betray Spain, putting its unity and territorial cohesion at risk.”

He accused Madrid of forming pacts with nationalist and independence groups that hinder territorial development in regions like Andalucia.

“We stand with the residents, not with the offices in Madrid,” the deputy stated, positioning VOX as champions of local infrastructure needs over national political considerations.

