One firefighter dies as blaze rips through over 3,000 hectares in Spain’s Catalunya

A FIREFIGHTER has died as emergency services continue to battle a wildfire in southern Catalunya equivalent to the size of over 4,500 football pitches.

Antonio Serrano, a 46-year-old member of the Active Forest Prevention Team (EPAF) from Granollers fire station, north of Barcelona, died on Thursday afternoon after falling over 20 metres when a rock he was sitting on gave way.

He was taken to Verge de la Cinta hospital in nearby Tortosa by helicopter, but sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Officials announced the news at a press conference on Thursday evening, where they also said an investigation would be launched into the man’s death.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was among those to pay tribute to the firefighter, saying on X: “I deeply regret the death of a firefighter during the extinguishing of the fire in Paüls.

READ MORE: Firefighters in Andalucia warn of ‘one of the most dangerous seasons in decades’

Lamento profundamente el fallecimiento de un bombero durante la extinción del incendio en Paüls.



Mi más sentido pésame a su familia y compañeros de @bomberscat.



Mi reconocimiento a la ingente labor que realizan bomberos y servicios de emergencia en la lucha contra incendios. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 10, 2025

“My deepest condolences to his family and colleagues at the Catalan Fire Service.

“Thank you to the tremendous work carried out by firefighters and emergency services in fighting fires.”

Catalan president Salvador Illa also paid his condolences and announced a day of mourning across the region.

Serrano is the third person to die in wildfires in Catalunya this month after two farmers were killed in Segarra last week.

The current blaze, located in Paüls, has burnt over 3,300 hectares of land since it broke out on Monday, including hundreds of hectares in the Ports Nature Park.

One town was put into lockdown for 48 hours as the flames edged closer.

Thankfully, firefighters have since brought the inferno under control.

Click here to read more Catalunya News from The Olive Press.