Firefighters in Andalucia warn of ‘one of the most dangerous seasons in decades’

ANDALUCIA’S firefighters warn they are helplessly underprepared to face what could be one of the most dangerous forest fire seasons seen in decades.

The Infoca Movement collective and main firefighting union branches have expressed their concern of a ‘high risk’ start to the season, which began on June 1.

It was an ‘especially rainy’ spring resulting in a high load of plant fuel, paired with extreme May temperatures not recorded for more than 50 years.

The unions also pointed out that Andalusia has ‘the lowest number of active forest firefighters in decades.’

Issues with coordination and gaps in operations has the firefighters feeling ‘helpless,’ Raul Mena, general secretary of the Working Council of Workers at the Andalusian Emergency Agency said.

Operations were transferred between two different departments from the Environment and Water Agency of Andalusia to he Agency for Security and Comprehensive Emergency Management.

“In the transition from one agency to another, all processes have been delayed,” said a spokesperson from Infoca Movement.

“In most of the checkpoints, which should have seven people, we have three or four . There has been a lack of planning and organization of the operation when they have had months to do so calmly. With all of this, the first thing that is compromised is our safety.”

Although more funding and resources has been allocated to the firefighters, new vehicles do not meet safety requirements and are not adapted to forest roads, making them unavailable for use during a fire.

Some groups are also yet to receive safety equipment, like goggles, helmets and gloves.

