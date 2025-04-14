Woman on trial for causing Marbella scrub fires

A WOMAN stands accused of allegedly setting two fires in the Málaga municipality of Marbella.

One of them forced the evacuation of homes in a residential area and damaged the AP-7 toll road; and the other, days later, was committed on forestry and agricultural land.

The events occurred in 2019. According to the prosecutor’s initial conclusions, the first fire she is accused of causing occurred in August of that year, when, according to the prosecution’s case, she “intentionally” laid a fire on the Camino Cristo de los Molinos.

This fire affected 18.5 hectares (46 acres) of planned development land, and all homes on two streets in a residential development had to be evacuated.

“The flames reached a distance of 45 metres from the houses” and the AP-7 toll highway, according to the initial statement from the Public Prosecutor’s Office. 45 metres is equivalent to 50 yards.

A police officer also suffered smoke inhalation and required medical attention. The fire caused no other damage to people or property in the area, but the costs of extinguishing the fire amounted to more than €67,000.

In September, the accused allegedly set a fire in the Altos de Marbella area, causing a blaze that affected forest and agricultural land, with two separate outbreaks, “without endangering people or property other than forestry.” The cost of extinguishing the fire was €33,000.

The Prosecutor’s Office is accusing the woman of arson, combined with a minor charge of bodily harm, and another charge of causing a forest fire.



