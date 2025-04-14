Police rule out ‘narco killing’ behind death of man found in river in Spain with ‘bag of bricks tied around his neck’

THE man who was found in a river in Trebujena, close to Cadiz, is thought to have committed suicide, according to police sources.

The Guardia Civil discovered the body of a 62-year old man in the Guadalquivir river, believed to have been executed by cartel members.

He was carrying a backpack filled with bricks and tied with a chain around his neck.

At first, it was thought that the man was executed by cartel members in a drug-related incident, since he was found in suspicious circumstances, but the police have ruled out foul play.

He originated from Huelva, and apparently he had a history of suicide attempts.

The Police rules out that it was a cartel execution

His body corresponds to that of a Huelva man who disappeared last December.

The family of the man has been notified of his passing, ‘without detailing the appearance of the body’.

Since recently, the Cadiz town of Trebujena has become a key point in the trafficking of hashish and cocaine.

Weeks ago, some crime experts weighed in on the situation and said that it wouldn’t take long before the first bodies started appearing.

That’s why the police first believed the man to be a victim of cartel violence.