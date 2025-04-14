14 Apr, 2025
14 Apr, 2025 @ 17:00
Costa del Sol has ‘100% chance of rain’ tomorrow as yellow alerts return to Spain’s Andalucia this week

AEMET PREDICTION, TUESDAY, 12PM TO 6PM

OVER half of Spain’s 17 regions- including Andalucia- have yellow warnings issued for rain, storms, and waves for the rest of Monday with rain a racing certainty for the Costa del Sol on Tuesday.

Alerts from State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) apply to parts of Andalucia, Aragon, Asturias, the Balearic Islands, Cantabria, Catalunya, Galicia, Navarre and the Basque Country.

The current warnings in Andalucia are in Almeria and Granada provinces for coastal phenomena including westerly winds of up to 50 km/h and three-metre waves.

As for Tuesday, the same provinces get a yellow warning, extending as well to the Strait of Cadiz between 2pm and 8pm. meaning rain is on the way for the Costa del Sol.

Looking further ahead, strong gusts will last throughout Wednesday in the Almeria and Granada areas.

Aemet says Tuesday in Andalucia will see ‘cloudy skies with occasional widespread showers, which could be accompanied by storms in the interior during the afternoon, but with less of a probability on the Mediterranean coast’

The forecaster suggests rainfall is most likely between 12pm and 6pm with over 90% of the region’s municipalities likely to get wet.

In addition, a “generalized drop” in temperatures is expected, which will not exceed

There will be a noticeable fall in temperatures with 20C the highest values expected in Almeria and Sevilla, caused by a polar air mass.

Showers will increase throughout most of Spain including the Balearic Islands and could be heavy but localised.

Aemet predicts a Wednesday of cloudy intervals with some rain- especially in the afternoon.

Easter will be unstable with fronts caused by Atlantic storms causing showers between Good Friday and Easter Day.

