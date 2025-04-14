‘He passed facing the sea in its magnificent beauty and terrible might’: Family of Grant Barr pay tribute to missing US banker, 37, whose body was finally found on a Costa del Sol beach

THE family of Grant Barr have shared a heartfelt tribute after learning the devastating news that his body had been found washed ashore on the Costa del Sol – weeks before they were ever informed.

Grant, a 37-year-old American banker, had been missing since January 28 after disappearing while staying with friends and relatives in Estepona.

He had come to southern Spain for a break, but what followed was a painful two-month search that spanned beaches, streets, and local communities – long after his body had already been recovered.

In an emotional statement to the Olive Press, his brother Luke said: “Our brother passed on doing what he loved: facing the sea in its magnificent beauty and terrible might. Most beloved Grant! We did not know that you were so many steps ahead of us! We will catch up to you soon, and be with you in paradise.”

The family – his parents, Soheila and Michael, and brothers James and Luke – are now grieving not only the tragic loss of Grant, but also the painful revelation that his body had been discovered just days after his disappearance, on March 3, yet was not identified until early April.

Grant’s family have had their world turned upside down since he went missing on January 28.

“We were notified late Friday that Grant’s remains were found washed ashore,” James told the Olive Press.

“They found him on March 3, which means the last time we were all there searching for two weeks he was already found. However, they didn’t even suggest that there was something they were looking into.”

The delay in notifying the family has added to their heartbreak, casting a shadow over what was already a traumatic experience.

“While the thoughts of a worst-case scenario came to mind from time to time, none of us actually thought this would ultimately be the outcome,” James added.

Authorities used DNA testing to confirm Grant’s identity, but communication with the family remained painfully slow.

In the meantime, his loved ones had been conducting extensive searches, making appeals, and holding onto hope – unaware that the worst had already happened.

The exact location where Grant’s body was recovered is still unclear, and the family is now awaiting the full police and coroner’s report for answers.

After navigating a frustrating week of bureaucracy between the courts and coroner’s office, they were finally able to recover his remains, have him cremated, and return him home to the United States.

The Olive Press had previously covered the family’s tireless efforts to find Grant, with brother James explaining how his passport, trousers, and boating licence had been discovered abandoned near a beach shortly after his disappearance.

With no passport activity and no sightings, the family feared the worst – but never stopped searching.

“We are here now and are getting a tremendous amount of support from both locals and the expat communities,” James said during the search.

“Most of the people we speak to are aware of Grant’s disappearance, and several are actively assisting us in the search.”

It’s now known that during that time – while the family searched the coast with growing worry – Grant’s body had already been found by Spanish authorities.

While the cause of death has been provisionally ruled as drowning, questions remain.

The family continues to await further details as the investigation progresses.

Originally from the United States, Grant worked in New York’s financial sector and held senior roles at firms including Citi.

Most recently, he was employed at Alternative Funds Lending.

Grant was also a passionate sailor who frequently visited the Costa del Sol, where he had deep connections and spent time with loved ones.

Family photos show him smiling at the helm of a sailboat – at peace on the open water.

It’s not yet confirmed whether he had gone sailing on the day he vanished.

His father had previously told the Olive Press that Grant had initially planned to go out to sea but changed his mind.

“We spoke a few times, he was going through a difficult time emotionally… he then spoke to his brother and that was it…” he said.

Grant’s last known appearance was in Estepona, wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and an orange jacket, according to SOS Desaparecidos.

The US Embassy has declined to comment due to privacy laws.

Now, in the face of their grief, Grant’s family remember him for who he truly was: a beloved brother and son, a sailor at heart, and a man who found freedom in the waves.