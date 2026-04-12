A MAN who was seriously injured in a rockfall while climbing mountains in northern Spain has succumbed to his injuries in hospital, medical officials have confirmed.

The 30-year-old male was one of two climbers who were left in critical condition after several rocks struck the pair while they were traversing a route in Montserrat, Catalunya.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.30pm on Saturday after a walker found a man and a woman lying unconscious.

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The tragic incident occurred in the Montserrat mountain range in Catalunya. Credit: Olive Press

Firefighters deployed two aerial units and four ground crews, plus two rescue helicopters from the Emergency Medical System.

The man was given successful CPR at the scene by paramedics, before being transferred to Vall d’Hebron Hospital in nearby Barcelona by helicopter.

The woman, also aged 30, was airlifted to Bellvitge Hospital in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, where she remains in a critical condition.

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