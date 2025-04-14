The electric car charging map of Spain is out

THE Spanish government has released a map showing where you can charge your electric car.

Just in time for Easter, when Spanish people traditionally take to the road to visit relatives, the map is now available – and it cites almost 26,000 charge points, with prices and charge speeds.

Third Vice President and Minister for Ecological Transition, Sara Aagesen, presented the “Reve Map” on Monday, which provides real-time information on the location of charging points, the price of electricity at each one, charger speed, availability, and the presence of auxiliary services, such as cafes, where you can wait while your car charges.

The map can be consulted at www.mapareve.es and can also be downloaded to mobile phones.

Currently, and although figures are subject to change, in 99% of the country the distance between one charging point and another is now less than 30 miles.

According to regulations, all charging points with a capacity greater than 43 kW have to be located on the map.

“It was interesting to announce this in anticipation of the Easter holiday, but the speed at which charging points are increasing is practically minute by minute, so it’s hard to stay up to date,” says Arturo Pérez de Lucía, general director of the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Mobility (AEDIVE). He says he will be one of the first to test the map.

The map, in addition to locating charging points, at what speed and price, allows travel routes to be plotted, integrating points where you can refuel electricity along the way.

Each time you click on one of the dots indicating the presence of a charger, you also have information about its operating hours, the operator providing service, availability, connector type, payment method, and traffic.

The general manager of the Spanish Association of Automobile and Truck Manufacturers (ANFAC), José López-Tafall, believes that the launch of the charging point map right now, before the first holidays of the year, “is very good news” and “much-needed information, not only for those who own an electric vehicle, but also for those who don’t, who can see that there are many more charging points than people imagine and this will encourage people to make the leap” to electric mobility.

However, the sector still faces the challenge of increasing the number of faster, high-power chargers.

Currently, only 42.2% of electric car charging points are ultra-fast, and only 12.1% have fast charging infrastructure.

The remaining charging points are divided between “conventional” charging points (27.5%), semi-fast charging points (9.5%), and connected charging points (5%).

“The location of the charging points is known, more so for low and medium power, but it is also a normal trend in the market and will be corrected; we are already seeing it,” assured López-Tafall.

The launch of this map showing the location of public charging points is the first of 10 measures that the GTIRVE has set to implement during the first half of 2025 to promote electric cars.

The GTIRVE (Spanish Transport and Transportation Authority) has set a June 2025 deadline for the approval of a new road signage plan to clearly indicate where a charging station is located for drivers.

“There is a commitment to illuminate the many points that already exist on the roads and are not visible, and to do so quickly,” noted the director general of Anfac, referring to a request from the sector.

He believes it is a way to “instil confidence” in those who do not yet have an electric car, who have already overcome this “fear” of not having places to recharge their batteries.

Between May and August, the regions are expected to publish best practices for simplification.

The Ministry, for its part, must approve the simplification for charging points to enter service, and the National Commission on Markets and Competition (CNMC) is preparing a demand capacity map.

As of Easter 2025, there are 340,000 electric vehicles currently circulating on Spanish roads.

That’s 1.2% of all cars on the road.

The United Kingdom has roughly four times this number. One in every 25 vehicles on British roads is electric. Germans are driving 1.5 million electric cars.

