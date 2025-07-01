Travel chaos across Malaga as train failures cause delays, cancellations and 14 hour strandings

MALAGA’S busiest summer season has kicked off with more than 300 train passengers stranded for half a day in Toledo.

The train, which was meant to arrive in Malaga at 10:26 pm on Monday evening after departing from Murica, had to stop in Toledo, leaving passengers stranded for more than 14 hours.

An overhead line between Los Yeles near Toledo and La Sagra, southwest of Madrid, had lost power on Monday, meaning the Murica-Malaga train had to be towed by a diesel-powered train to Toledo.

This morning only a few trains departed from Malaga to Atocha, and no trains had departed from Madrid south to Andalucia.

Currently, high-speed trains between Madrid, Toledo, and Andalusia are all experiencing significant delays and stoppages, according to Renfe.

Trains on the southern corridor to and from Madrid and/or Seville will not run until further notice.

