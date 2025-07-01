Discover a part of Spain that ‘social media forgot – wild, expansive and almost tourist-free’, according to The Guardian  

THE Guardian has published a report proclaiming the allure of the undiscovered Sierra de la Demanda, located halfway between Madrid and Santander, is situated in a remote part of northern Spain.

The area covers a vast area across Spain’s least populated regions of Burgos, Soria and La Rioja.

The highest peak is San Lorenzo, which towers at 2,271m tall. The terrain is harsh and rocky, with pine-covered valleys sure to take anyone’s breath away.

Also worth visiting are the Lagunas de Neila, a group of glacial lakes, surrounded by cliffs and pine forests.

Reminiscent of an ‘Espana vacia’ (empty Spain), the Sierra de la Demanda is a beautiful, yet to be fully discovered, part of Spain.

Visit Santo Domingo de Silos, the Territorio Artlanza, and the village of Quintanar de la Sierra, in your exploration of the area.

