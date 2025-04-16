ALL ABOARD THE FUTURE!: driverless trains set to take over Madrid’s busiest Metro line

MADRID’S iconic Metro is getting a sci-fi-style makeover – and you can get a sneak preview at the bustling Plaza de Colon.

From 2027, a fleet of 40 sleek new driverless trains will begin zipping around the capital’s busy Line 6, transforming the way Madrileños travel underground. Costing a whopping €300 million, the move to semi-automated, cab-free trains is being dubbed a ‘revolution’ for Spain’s largest metro network.

A life-sized prototype of the futuristic train is now on show in Colon, where curious commuters can catch a glimpse of what’s coming. With no driver’s cabin, the 15-metre-long train boasts 17% more space, a whopping 1,385 passenger capacity (165 seated), and will hit speeds of up to 110km/h – 33% faster than the current models.

The trains, built by CAF, mark the biggest fleet upgrade since 2008 – making up over 11% of the Metro’s entire stock. Thanks to the tech boost, trains will arrive every two minutes, making the morning rush that little bit less hellish.

Madrid’s Transport Chief, Jorge Rodrigo, hailed the change as a major milestone: “Everyone will be able to come to Plaza de Colon and see the future of Line 6 — it’s the first line to go fully automatic!”

The full-sized model will be on public display throughout April, with special lighting until midnight.