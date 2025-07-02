PSOE corruption probe: Former party secretary Cerdan detained by Spain’s Supreme Court over alleged corruption

SANTOS Cerdan, former secretary of organisation for Spain’s ruling PSOE party, has been sent to prison on charges of bribery, criminal organisation and influence peddling, in a scandal that has rocked Pedro Sanchez’s government.

The Supreme Court judge Leopoldo Puente ordered Cerdan’s immediate preventive detention after prosecutors presented evidence suggesting his deep involvement in a corrupt scheme rigging public works contracts worth over €500 million. The alleged “loot” from the racket could top €5 million, prosecutors say, shared among Cerdan, ex-Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos, and adviser Koldo Garcia.

According to court documents, Cerdan played a central role in managing the flow of illegal kickbacks from construction firms, notably Acciona Construccion and its partners. He reportedly coordinated the collection and distribution of bribes to senior party figures, including Abalos and Garcia, while overseeing efforts to hide or destroy evidence.

READ MORE:



Cerdan has consistently denied any wrongdoing. During his first court appearance, he refused to answer questions from the judge and prosecution, only responding to his lawyer’s interrogation. Sources say Cerdan claims the accusations are politically motivated — a backlash against his work brokering coalition agreements with Basque parties PNV and Bildu to secure Pedro Sanchez’s government.

However, the evidence against him is mounting. Investigators discovered explosive audio recordings at Garcia’s home. These conversations reportedly reveal Cerdan’s direct involvement in discussing kickback payments and contract rigging. The judge noted the tapes’ “unequivocal” content and the circumstances in which they were found make it hard to believe they are fabricated or manipulated.

The scandal centres on a series of public works contracts awarded primarily to Acciona Construccion, often acting alongside smaller firms in temporary joint ventures. Prosecutors say the company did not offer the best economic bids but won contracts through subjective scoring criteria designed to favour them.

Court papers detail how Cerdan allegedly pressured companies to make illegal “donations” or payments disguised as charitable contributions. One email revealed a €4,500 transfer from a construction firm to a foundation linked to the Abalos family, further implicating the network.

The judge also highlighted Cerdan’s ‘preeminent role’ within the alleged criminal organisation. Despite no direct proof that he personally pocketed bribes, the court believes it is “reasonable” to assume he benefited either personally or through third parties, given his close ties to the main actors and the flow of funds.

This is the first time the Supreme Court has ordered preventative detention in the case. While Abalos and Garcia remain free, the judge said he was worried that Cerdan could obstruct justice by hiding, altering or destroying critical evidence if allowed home.

The investigation continues into the full extent of the corrupt network and other officials potentially involved in what may be one of the largest graft cases in recent Spanish history.

The fallout has shaken the PSOE government, intensifying scrutiny over political corruption amid ongoing scandals. Opposition parties, led by the People’s Party (PP), have demanded further transparency and accountability, accusing Sanchez’s administration of failing to tackle corruption within its ranks.

Cerdan remains defiant, maintaining his innocence and insisting the charges are part of a political vendetta.

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.