2 Jul, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
2 Jul, 2025 @ 11:59
··
2 mins read

PSOE corruption probe: Former party secretary Cerdan detained by Spain’s Supreme Court over alleged corruption

by
Santos Cerdan being taken to prison from the court house. Credit: Cordon Press

SANTOS Cerdan, former secretary of organisation for Spain’s ruling PSOE party, has been sent to prison on charges of bribery, criminal organisation and influence peddling, in a scandal that has rocked Pedro Sanchez’s government.

The Supreme Court judge Leopoldo Puente ordered Cerdan’s immediate preventive detention after prosecutors presented evidence suggesting his deep involvement in a corrupt scheme rigging public works contracts worth over €500 million. The alleged “loot” from the racket could top €5 million, prosecutors say, shared among Cerdan, ex-Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos, and adviser Koldo Garcia.

According to court documents, Cerdan played a central role in managing the flow of illegal kickbacks from construction firms, notably Acciona Construccion and its partners. He reportedly coordinated the collection and distribution of bribes to senior party figures, including Abalos and Garcia, while overseeing efforts to hide or destroy evidence.

READ MORE:


Cerdan has consistently denied any wrongdoing. During his first court appearance, he refused to answer questions from the judge and prosecution, only responding to his lawyer’s interrogation. Sources say Cerdan claims the accusations are politically motivated — a backlash against his work brokering coalition agreements with Basque parties PNV and Bildu to secure Pedro Sanchez’s government.

However, the evidence against him is mounting. Investigators discovered explosive audio recordings at Garcia’s home. These conversations reportedly reveal Cerdan’s direct involvement in discussing kickback payments and contract rigging. The judge noted the tapes’ “unequivocal” content and the circumstances in which they were found make it hard to believe they are fabricated or manipulated.

The scandal centres on a series of public works contracts awarded primarily to Acciona Construccion, often acting alongside smaller firms in temporary joint ventures. Prosecutors say the company did not offer the best economic bids but won contracts through subjective scoring criteria designed to favour them.

Court papers detail how Cerdan allegedly pressured companies to make illegal “donations” or payments disguised as charitable contributions. One email revealed a €4,500 transfer from a construction firm to a foundation linked to the Abalos family, further implicating the network.

The judge also highlighted Cerdan’s ‘preeminent role’  within the alleged criminal organisation. Despite no direct proof that he personally pocketed bribes, the court believes it is “reasonable” to assume he benefited either personally or through third parties, given his close ties to the main actors and the flow of funds.

This is the first time the Supreme Court has ordered preventative detention in the case. While Abalos and Garcia remain free, the judge said he was worried that Cerdan could obstruct justice by hiding, altering or destroying critical evidence if allowed home.

The investigation continues into the full extent of the corrupt network and other officials potentially involved in what may be one of the largest graft cases in recent Spanish history.

The fallout has shaken the PSOE government, intensifying scrutiny over political corruption amid ongoing scandals. Opposition parties, led by the People’s Party (PP), have demanded further transparency and accountability, accusing Sanchez’s administration of failing to tackle corruption within its ranks.

Cerdan remains defiant, maintaining his innocence and insisting the charges are part of a political vendetta.

Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Bargain alert: Three-bed pads are available in Spain for under €70,000 – here’s how to find them

Latest from Lead

Go toTop