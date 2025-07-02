How to stay safe at the pool after two children drown in one month on the Costa del Sol

TWO minors have died from drowning in less than a month in private pools in Mijas.

The first tragedy occurred when a 12-year-old boy drowned in a private pool in the El Coto residential area where he was visiting his friend on June 2.

The second occurred on June 24, after a 4-year-old boy drowned after falling into a pool at home in Mijas’ La Alquería residential area. Emergency personnel unsuccessfully performed CPR on the scene.

The Andalusian Emergency Service 112 has created a guide to prevent further drownings this summer, whether swimming in the ocean or in residential or public pools.

Delay swimming if you’ve eaten or drunk too much, if you’ve exercised and fatigued, or don’t feel well for any reason. For those who cannot swim, do not stray too far from the shore, do not enter the sea unaccompanied, and only swim in supervised areas if flags permit. Do not swim when the flags are red. If they’re orange, proceed with caution, and green flags mean it’s safe for swimming. A family of five from Norway had to be rescued from the sea in Fuengirola on June 23 after they entered the water when the red flag was flying. If you are swept away by the current, stay calm and don’t swim against it. It’s best to swim parallel to the beach, and once you’re out of the rip, head toward the shore. If you can’t get out of the water, do not panic, conserve your energy and raise your arm to signal for help. Do not dive headfirst into unfamiliar places, as the bottom may be shallow or rocky. If you experience chills, itching, dizziness, ringing in your ears, or fatigue, get out of the water immediately and rest. Be cautious in the sun, especially during the middle of the day when the temperatures are highest, and you may not yet be accustomed to the heat. Always use sunscreen and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.

There have been 10 drownings in Malaga province so far this year. The most recent was the death of a 47-year-old man in Benajarafe at the end of June.

